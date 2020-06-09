Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 61,701 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of Broadcom worth $578,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.27.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $315.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.