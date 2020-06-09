Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 75,415 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.65% of 3M worth $512,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,871. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

