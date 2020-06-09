Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.94% of Dominion Energy worth $571,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,125. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.