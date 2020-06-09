Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,426 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.4% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.50% of Alibaba Group worth $2,476,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

