Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $438,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $408.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.59 and a 200 day moving average of $387.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

