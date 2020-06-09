Legal & General Group Plc Buys 373,486 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,757,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,304. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.