Legal & General Group Plc Buys 63,688 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $935,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $14.56 on Tuesday, hitting $434.05. 6,764,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

