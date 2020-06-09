Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $692,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 970,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 121,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 50,901,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,697,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

