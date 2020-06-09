Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Philip Morris International worth $595,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

PM stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. 4,311,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,311. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

