Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,146,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AXA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

