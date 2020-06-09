Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.19 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Alphabet worth $2,186,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,456.16. 1,408,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,363.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,342.17. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $1,001.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

