Legal & General Group Plc Has $434.39 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,810 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Lowe’s Companies worth $434,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,510,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 468,012 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,820,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 603,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.57. 4,471,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

