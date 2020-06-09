Legal & General Group Plc Has $446.29 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of General Electric worth $446,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 117,200,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,282,704. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

