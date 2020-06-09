Legal & General Group Plc Has $734.50 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,101 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of salesforce.com worth $734,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aviva PLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 680,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,561,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $368,835,000 after purchasing an additional 695,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $138,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,749 shares of company stock valued at $64,715,274. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.56. 4,014,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -973.83, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.89. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

