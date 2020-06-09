Legal & General Group Plc Has $829.61 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.67% of Mcdonald’s worth $829,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

