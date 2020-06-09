Legal & General Group Plc Has $980.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,311 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Adobe worth $980,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,287.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 256,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,711,000 after buying an additional 81,248 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 195.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.69.

ADBE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $398.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.