Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $634,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,977,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 520.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,882. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

