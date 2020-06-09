Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,316 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $417,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $327.61. The stock had a trading volume of 964,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day moving average of $280.18. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

