Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 351,498 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,498 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $482,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 5,130,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,438,581. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

