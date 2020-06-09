Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 41,227 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Amgen worth $784,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.90. 2,403,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

