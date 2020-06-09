Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 78,893 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $413,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

INTU stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.25. 1,224,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,138. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.