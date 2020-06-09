Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.83% of Enbridge worth $483,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 3,507,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.