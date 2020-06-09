Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.99% of Southern worth $565,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. 7,243,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

