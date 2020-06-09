LINA Price Tops $0.0214 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. LINA has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $148,648.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.67 or 0.05693054 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002590 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,524,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

