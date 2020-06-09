Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.21, 2,288,499 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,618,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

