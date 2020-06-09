Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.02 and last traded at $47.21, 2,288,499 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,618,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 945.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
