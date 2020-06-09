Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 10.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, 713,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 436,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a PE ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

