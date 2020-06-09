Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

