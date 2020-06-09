Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,834,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

