Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.29, 1,001,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,418,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGF.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

