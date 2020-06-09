LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105,775.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $105,775.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002606 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,034,912,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,824,256 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.