Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $370.00 at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $296.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

