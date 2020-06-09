LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0757 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $689,354.92 and approximately $10,173.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,111,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,104,135 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

