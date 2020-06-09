M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 460,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.51. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,557,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 91,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

