Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Down 7.1%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 132,797,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 30,504,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 281,030 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

