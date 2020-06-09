Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. 224,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,214. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after purchasing an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

