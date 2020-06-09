Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 9.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.66, approximately 47,210,846 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 36,354,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

