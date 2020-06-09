Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,445,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,229. The stock has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

