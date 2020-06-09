Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $28.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,840.91. The company had a trading volume of 672,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,496.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,714.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

