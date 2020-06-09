Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.21. 5,611,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,788. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

