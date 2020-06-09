Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.28. 13,842,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.82. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.