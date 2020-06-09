Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,953,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188,180. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

