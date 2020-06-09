Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,667,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,770,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $142.84 and a 52-week high of $367.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

