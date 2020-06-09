Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $175.42. 640,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,105. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

