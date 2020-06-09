Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.28. 1,623,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

