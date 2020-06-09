Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 124,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.45. 24,846,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,104,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $338.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

