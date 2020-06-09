MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 261,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.