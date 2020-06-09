Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s 5th Largest Position

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.6% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,285,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,416. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day moving average is $289.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.