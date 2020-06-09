Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

MCFT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 270,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

