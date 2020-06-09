Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 317.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 204,215 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,630. Mechel PAO has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

