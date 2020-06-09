MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $14,533.18 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $14,533.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

